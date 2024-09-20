Businesses sniff out success in China's growing pet industry

NANJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shen Jing is a perfect example of the modern pet industry's target customer. At 23, the human resources worker devotes nearly a fifth of her monthly salary to pampering her golden retriever.

"I spend around 1,500 yuan (about 211.32 U.S. dollars) each month on everything from dog food and snacks to regular grooming sessions," Shen told Xinhua as she was walking her dog in Suzhou, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province. "He's like a child to me."

And Shen is far from alone in her spending habits in China these days.

The growth of the middle class, rapid urbanization and shifting demographics -- including an aging population and a growing number of people who are choosing to delay marriage and parenthood -- have transformed China into one of the fastest-growing pet markets in the world.

According to an industry report, the urban pet (dogs and cats) consumption market in China grew to 279.3 billion yuan in 2023, up 3.2 percent from 2022. It is projected to jump to 361.3 billion yuan by 2026.

This surge in Chinese demand bodes well for pet food and pet product companies, and for businesses ranging from dog grooming salons to luxury pet hotels.

At the production workshop of Jiangsu Weihong Pet Products Co., Ltd. in Huai'an City, a fresh batch of dog chew treats had just been packaged and was ready for shipment when Xinhua reporters visited.

"Our pet snacks have consistently achieved over 10 percent annual growth," said Hu Zimeng, the company's general manager. "We're more confident than ever about expanding into new markets."

During China's mid-year "618" shopping festival, sales of smart pet drying boxes on Taobao, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, soared by 408 percent from last year, and sales of smart pet deodorizing devices rose 335 percent year on year.

"The pet market in China has enormous potential, and consumer demand is becoming increasingly diverse. This requires us, as industry professionals, to continually innovate," said He Yang, who manages the Pupurazzi pet chain brand in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Pupurazzi, the largest flagship pet store in Sichuan, saw its revenue hit 2.5 million yuan in its first month after opening on June 1, with daily foot traffic ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 visitors. "This far exceeded our expectations," He said.

Pet hotels are also in abundant supply. Shanghai resident Zhao Congyan often spends holidays with her dog at Blossom House, a pet-friendly hotel in Suzhou City. The hotel offers facilities such as a vast lawn, pet-friendly dining areas and grooming services.

"It allows owners to relax with their pets," Zhao said.

Beyond pet services, pet health and wellness are gaining attention. Pet owners are increasingly focusing on preventive health care, including balanced nutrition and weight control.

Industry statistics show that the Chinese mainland pet health care market grew to approximately 70 billion yuan in 2023, accounting for roughly 24 percent of the overall pet industry.

Royal Canin, a France-based pet health and nutrition company, sees China's pet economy as more than a passing trend. Xu Juan, general manager of Royal Canin China, said that the surge in pet-related industries is a sign of social progress -- one that could become a new driver for economic growth.

Xu's view is shared by Zhang Sining, a researcher at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences who noted that as modern society becomes more fast-paced and work-related pressures intensify, many people are turning to pets to fulfill their emotional needs.

"This trend is opening up a blue ocean of opportunities across various sectors of the pet industry," Zhang said.

