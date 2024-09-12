Home>>
China to further relax market access -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 10:04, September 12, 2024
RIYADH, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government is committed to building a top-tier business environment that is market-driven, law-based and internationally oriented, and will further relax market access, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday.
Li made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of the Saudi business community.
China will provide robust support and services for foreign enterprises, helping them establish a stronger presence in the country and achieve success in China, Li said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese A-share market sees record-high share buybacks in first eight months
- China to accelerate building of unified national market: top market regulator
- China's business environment, market draw more German investments
- Interview: China will intensify efforts to build unified national market: top market regulator
- China promises greater market openness in emerging industries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.