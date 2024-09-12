China to further relax market access -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 10:04, September 12, 2024

RIYADH, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government is committed to building a top-tier business environment that is market-driven, law-based and internationally oriented, and will further relax market access, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday.

Li made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of the Saudi business community.

China will provide robust support and services for foreign enterprises, helping them establish a stronger presence in the country and achieve success in China, Li said.

