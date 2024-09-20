Lebanese e-commerce platform aims to tap into Chinese market with local specialties

Joyce Mouawad, co-founder of Lebanese Signature, an e-commerce platform, delivers a speech during the launching of Lebanon Pavilion on JD.com in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- In a sun-lit office in Beirut, Ludmilla Medawar and Joyce Mouawad, co-founders of Lebanese Signature, an e-commerce platform, were attentively tracking their sales performance in China.

According to the founders, their collaboration this year with Chinese e-commerce leader JD.com has opened up new opportunities for Lebanese products by accessing China's expansive online marketplace.

Medawar shared with Xinhua that "overall, the sales outlook is promising, with Lebanese wines notably popular among Chinese consumers."

Launched in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when Lebanon's physical businesses were struggling due to widespread closures and economic difficulties, Lebanese Signature has been instrumental in helping small Lebanese producers reach a global audience.

For Medawar, the platform represents more than just business; it embodies the aspirations and stories of Lebanon. "We're sharing Lebanon's narrative -- its people, history, and future," she explained, highlighting their interest in partnering with China, one of the world's largest consumer markets.

However, entering the Chinese market has been challenging. Medawar pointed out that one of the main difficulties has been introducing products that are well-known in Lebanon but relatively unfamiliar in China.

Initially, Lebanese Signature focused on raising awareness of Lebanese products among Chinese consumers, including olive oil, wine, soap, and chocolate. Mouawad remarked, "For many Chinese consumers, Lebanese food and products are entirely new. But that's part of the excitement -- introducing them to new flavors, traditions, and stories."

Looking ahead, the team intends to broaden its offerings to include high-end brands, fashion designers, and artisanal crafts, aiming to attract Chinese consumers during major shopping events like the Chinese Spring Festival.

For Medawar and Mouawad, selling products is just the beginning. "We hope that not only will Chinese consumers buy our products, but they will also visit Lebanon to experience our culture and hospitality, enhancing tourism and strengthening the cultural ties between our two nations," Medawar said.

The founders are optimistic about future economic collaboration between Lebanon and China. "China already exports numerous products to Lebanon, and it's now time for Lebanese products to make their way into the Chinese market," Medawar noted. "Increased demand from China could enhance Lebanon's production capabilities, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth."

