China unveils action plan to boost high-standard opening up of certification, accreditation

Xinhua) 09:54, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled an action plan to promote the opening up of certification and accreditation, and further deepen the reform of the industry, the country's top market regulator said Friday.

The action plan, implemented on Aug. 28, defines the goals, tasks and measures to achieve high-standard opening up of certification and accreditation from 2024 to 2030, Pu Chun, deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, told a press conference.

The plan encourages the companies to improve new technologies and the credibility and quality of products to win market trust, increase demand, and enhance competitiveness.

China has established a comprehensive framework for international cooperation and mutual recognition, and has participated deeply in international conformity assessment activities, said Pu.

As of the end of June this year, China had joined 21 international certification and accreditation organizations, and signed 15 multilateral mutual recognition agreements and 128 bilateral cooperation arrangements for mutual recognition, official data shows.

