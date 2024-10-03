Xi Focus: Leading drive to build strong China

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- An array of high-profile events were held in the past week to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC), with President Xi Jinping renewing his call for building a strong country.

At a reception held on the eve of the National Day, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized that the "best way" to commemorate the anniversary is to advance the "unprecedented" cause of building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization.

A day before, when he conferred the highest state honors on heroes and role models, Xi called on the Chinese to bear in mind the aspiration to make the country strong.

"We should be loyal to the country, love the country, integrate personal development goals into the overall national development, and realize personal value in fulfilling duties for the country and serving the people," he said.

About 12 years ago, shortly after assuming the Party's top post, Xi first mentioned the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

In less than ten years, he led China to eliminate absolute poverty, achieving the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects. Historic achievements and changes have taken place across the board.

Xi believes that to govern the country, the Party must first be governed well, and only when the Party thrives can the nation be strong.

As the Party's top leader, Xi has strengthened the CPC's overall leadership to ensure that it plays the core role of coordinating the efforts of all sides. He has also advanced the full and rigorous self-governance of the Party.

In 2022, when the Party convened its 20th national congress, Xi outlined the timetable and roadmap for a two-step strategy for the Party to lead the nation in fully building a great modern socialist country by the middle of the century, when the people's republic celebrates its centennial.

He envisioned a blueprint for national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization. "For China to become strong, every sector and aspect must be strengthened," he said.

China has been known as the world's factory, and Xi has recognized the need to further solidify the country's role as a manufacturing powerhouse.

During an inspection of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China about a decade ago, Xi boarded a display model of the C919 passenger aircraft. He stressed the need to enhance the country's equipment manufacturing industry, saying that developing this sector, including large aircraft, should play a leading role in building a strong country.

By Sept. 1 this year, the domestically produced C919 aircraft had completed over 3,700 flights since entering commercial operation, transporting 500,000 passengers safely.

Xi's vision for a strong China encompasses various sectors, including manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, technology, education, culture, maritime affairs and finance.

Today, China has the world's largest operational network of high-speed railway; the cross-sea Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has set multiple world records, and China's new energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products have become popular exports.

Xi emphasized innovation as "the primary driving force for development," underscoring the importance of promoting the new development philosophy and stepping up the establishment of new development pattern.

As a result, continuous technological achievements have been scored, with new technologies, and new forms and new models of business thriving. A clear testament to this progress is China's rise on the global innovation index, moving from 34th in 2012 to 12th in 2023.

Noting that a great modern socialist country must be strong not only materially but also culturally and ethically, Xi proposed the concept of the "two integrations" -- blending the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture -- while underscoring the need to "shoulder a new cultural mission."

Efforts in this regard have driven the prosperity of China's cultural industry and significantly boosted the cultural confidence of the Chinese people.

Xi considers a sound ecosystem essential for the prosperity of civilization. He placed ecological conservation in China's overall plan for national development, led the country in fighting the tough battle against pollution, and pushed for faster transition of China's growth model to one of green development.

As Xi has said, the Chinese Dream is essentially about ensuring a good life for the people. During his inspection tours, he always visits ordinary people, interacts with them, and asks about their living conditions.

For him, every issue concerning the people, big or small, deserves the utmost care and attention. Under his leadership, a series of national campaigns have been launched to improve public sanitation facilities, promote garbage sorting, enhance food safety supervision, and ease the curriculum burdens on school students.

Today, China has established the world's largest social security system, and its middle-income group has grown to over 400 million people as the country steadily moves toward its goal of common prosperity.

Over the years, the central leadership has formulated detailed timetables and roadmaps and resolved numerous long-standing problems.

In July, the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee adopted overarching plans to comprehensively deepen reforms and announced more than 300 major reform tasks to be completed by the PRC's 80th founding anniversary in 2029.

As Xi put it, China's future is closely connected with the world's future, and "we must combine the promotion of patriotism with opening wider to the world."

During his first overseas trip as Chinese president in March 2013, Xi said that "the Chinese Dream we aim to achieve will not only benefit the Chinese people but also people across the world."

During a visit to Europe in 2014, Xi mentioned a remark about China being a "sleeping lion," saying "In fact, the lion of China has awoken, but what the world sees now is a peaceful, amiable, civilized lion."

Xi has made the commitment that China will explore a new path of growing strong, which, distinct from the rise of traditional powers, features peaceful development.

Acknowledging that China cannot develop without the rest of the world, nor can the world flourish without China, Xi has always upheld economic globalization. "Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean that you cannot escape from," he once said.

China is opening wider to the outside world. The country has established 22 pilot free trade zones, built the Hainan Free Trade Port, promoted the signing and enforcement of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, continually reduced the negative list for foreign investment, and completely removed restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.

Over the years, Xi has also promoted exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, advocated cooperation for mutual benefits, and worked to build a better global community.

He introduced the vision of building a human community with a shared future, which transcends outdated ideas such as the clash of civilizations and zero-sum games.

On advancing Chinese modernization, Xi said that what China pursues is not a form of modernization that benefits only itself, but a worldwide modernization where China collaborates with other countries to achieve peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared prosperity.

"Humanity shares one planet, and people from all countries share a common future," Xi said at this year's National Day reception, pledging China's even greater contributions to "the noble cause of peace and development of humanity."

