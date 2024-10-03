Xi delivers speech at reception held in Beijing to celebrate 75th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 10:20, October 03, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- A grand reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) was held at the Great Hall of the People on the evening of Sept. 30. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the reception and delivered an important speech. He noted that for the past 75 years since the founding of the PRC, the Party has united people of all ethnic groups and led them to struggle relentlessly, creating the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability. China has undergone tremendous changes, and its national rejuvenation is now on an irreversible historical course. On the journey ahead in the new era, the Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development for humanity.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event. Approximately 3,000 people from home and abroad gathered to celebrate the PRC's 75th founding anniversary.

In the Great Hall of the People, the banquet hall was brightly lit and radiant with festivity and warmth. The national emblem was displayed high above the platform. Two giant numbers "1949 - 2024" stood out prominently against the backdrop of bright red flags.

At around 5:30 p.m., to the lively tune of the "Welcome Song," Xi and his colleagues walked into the banquet hall, waving and greeting those present. Applause erupted.

The reception began, and the entire audience rose to their feet to sing the national anthem -- March of the Volunteers. The magnificent music reverberated throughout the hall.

Amidst the sound of bugles, Xi walked onto the platform and delivered an important speech. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, he first paid high tribute to the people of all ethnic groups in the country, to the officers and soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force, and to non-CPC political parties and personages without party affiliation. He extended sincere greetings to compatriots in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese. Additionally, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to friendly countries and international friends who care about and support the PRC's development.

Xi noted that building China into a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization is the central task for the Party and the state on the journey ahead in the new era. The best way to commemorate the PRC's 75th founding anniversary is to continuously push forward this unprecedented cause. To promote Chinese modernization, we must always uphold the core role of the Party in exercising overall leadership and coordinating the efforts of all sides, resolutely uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, persevere in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, and steer great social transformation via Party's own transformation. We must always follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, further deepen reform comprehensively and open wider to the outside world, promote high-quality development, and ensure the future of the country's development and progress remains firmly in the hands of the Chinese people. We must always adhere to a people-centered approach, act for the people and rely on the people in everything we do, and enable all the people to benefit from reform and development while working hard together. We must always follow a path of peaceful development, uphold the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and promote world peace and stability as well as the common progress of humanity.

Xi emphasized that achieving national rejuvenation is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, including compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. It is imperative to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the policy of One Country, Two Systems, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy, and it is essential to firmly safeguard and promote the long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao.

Xi said that Taiwan is an integral part of China's sacred territory, and the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are bound by blood. We must adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, deepen economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Strait, forge closer bonds between people across the Strait, and resolutely oppose any separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence." Achieving complete national reunification is an irresistible trend. It is where the greater national interest lies, and what the people desire. No one can stop the wheels of history.

He emphasized that humanity shares one planet, and people from all countries share a common future. We must promote humanity's shared values, and advocate an equal, orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. We must promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and work together to build a human community with a shared future.

Xi pointed out that after 75 years of strenuous efforts, Chinese modernization has unfolded a magnificent chapter and presented promising prospects. At the same time, the road ahead will not always be smooth, and difficulties and obstacles are inevitable. We must remain mindful of potential dangers and be well-prepared, and resolutely overcome uncertain and unforeseen risks and challenges. No difficulties can impede the progress of the Chinese people.

Amid joyful music, domestic and international guests raised their glasses to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the PRC and wished for the prosperity of China and the happiness and health of its people, as well as the lasting friendship between the Chinese people and people from other countries.

Also present at the reception were Wang Yi, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Li Ruihuan, Wen Jiabao, Jia Qinglin, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Lanqing, Zeng Qinghong, Wu Guanzheng, Li Changchun, He Guoqiang, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan, and Zhang Gaoli, as well as leading officials of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the State Council, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and the Central Military Commission, and those who have retired from leadership positions.

The reception was also attended by leading officials of central authorities and Beijing Municipality; leaders of the central committees of non-CPC political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and representatives of personages without party affiliation; representatives of outstanding members from various sectors; some deputies to the NPC and some members of the CPPCC National Committee; representatives of veteran generals and officials; the spouses of late Party and state leaders currently in Beijing; representatives of recipients of the Medal of the Republic, the Friendship Medal, the July 1 Medal, the August 1 Medal, and national honorary titles; representatives of national model workers and exemplary individuals; representatives of the Chinese sports delegation to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics; representatives of exemplary individuals who support the military, families of martyrs, disabled revolutionary veterans, and retired military personnel; representatives of role models who have attended a meeting to honor them for their contributions to ethnic unity and progress and representatives of ethnic minorities; personages from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, Taiwan compatriots and representatives of overseas Chinese, currently in Beijing; diplomatic envoys of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, and some foreign experts and friends.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)