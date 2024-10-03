People celebrate National Day across China

Xinhua) 09:58, October 03, 2024

Tourists attend a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a border police station in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers deliver a speech during a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the People's Square in Urumqi of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Jiaozhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Wang Zhaomai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a border police station in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Wang Youbo/Xinhua)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers attend a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Shuixigou Town, Urumqi County of Urumqi City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers attend a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the People's Square in Urumqi of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers attend a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a square in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province on Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

People pose for a selfie after a flag-raising ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

A flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Yuhuatai memorial park of martyrs in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Hu Xiao/Xinhua)

People of various ethnic groups take part in a cultural event after a national flag-raising ceremony in Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was observed on Tuesday in various ways across the country. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

People holding national flags pose for a photo on a square at the Fujian Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was observed on Tuesday in various ways across the country. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A child holding a Chinese national flag enjoys herself at a wetland park in Xigang Town, Tengzhou City of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was observed on Tuesday in various ways across the country. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Students sing a chorus at a school in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was observed on Tuesday in various ways across the country. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

People visit a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 1, 2024. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was observed on Tuesday in various ways across the country. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A train attendant and passengers take part in an "intangible cultural heritage class" event on train No. G1634 travelling from Pingtan of southeast China's Fujian Province to east China's Shanghai, Oct. 1, 2024. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was observed on Tuesday in various ways across the country. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

