China holds ceremony awarding highest state honors

Xinhua) 13:29, September 29, 2024

Guard of honor escorting the national medals and honorary titles enter the venue of the presentation ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers present flowers to the recipients of national medals and national honorary titles at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers salute to the recipients of national medals and national honorary titles at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Huang Zongde, a recipient of the Medal of the Republic, speaks during the presentation ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Dilma Rousseff, a recipient of the Friendship Medal, speaks during the presentation ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Zhao Zhongxian, a recipient of the title of People's Scientist, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Lu Shengmei, a recipient of the title of People's Health Worker, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Zhang Jinfan, a recipient of the title of People's Educator, is about to head for the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

The motorcade carrying recipients of national medals and national honorary titles is about to head for the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

The motorcade carrying recipients of national medals and national honorary titles heads for the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Dilma Rousseff, a recipient of the Friendship Medal, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Tian Hua, a recipient of the title of People's Artist, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Zhang Xielin, a recipient of the title of Outstanding Contributor to Sports, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Zhang Jinfan, a recipient of the title of People's Educator, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Bayika Kalidibek, a recipient of the title of People's Guard, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Xu Zhenchao, a recipient of the title of People's Craftsman, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Zhang Zhuoyuan, a recipient of the title of Outstanding Contributor to Economic Research, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. China held a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

