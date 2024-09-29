Grand meeting to honor role models for ethnic unity and progress held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:47, September 29, 2024

A grand meeting to honor role models for ethnic unity and progress is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Sang Nancai, a representative of the models, speaks at a grand meeting to honor role models for ethnic unity and progress in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Cai Yao, a representative of the models, speaks at a grand meeting to honor role models for ethnic unity and progress in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

