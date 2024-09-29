China to hold ceremony awarding highest state honors

The motorcade carrying recipients of national medals and national honorary titles is accompanied by motorcycle escorts on the way to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Escorted by a motorcade, the recipients of national medals and national honorary titles are en route to the Great Hall of the People, where the ceremony will be held.

This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers prepare to welcome recipients of national medals and national honorary titles at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers prepare to welcome recipients of national medals and national honorary titles at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Huang Zongde, a recipient of the Medal of the Republic, heads for the Great Hall of the People aboard a motorcade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Dilma Rousseff, a recipient of the Friendship Medal, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Xu Zhenchao, a recipient of the title of People's Craftsman, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

