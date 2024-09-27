AI exhibition and performance center unveiled in Guangxi's Nanning

People's Daily Online) 14:26, September 27, 2024

Photo shows the exterior of the AI exhibition and performance center, jointly developed by People's Daily Online and the Guangxi Tourism Development Group, in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

An AI exhibition and performance center was unveiled in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sept. 25.

This state-of-the-art facility, jointly developed by People's Daily Online and Guangxi Tourism Development Group, made its high-profile debut a day earlier when the 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event was held there, setting the stage for enhanced AI cooperation with ASEAN countries.

The promotion event, a highlight of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo, drew an impressive roster of attendees. Liu Ning, secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, and Li Fei, China's vice minister of commerce, were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion with their presence and speeches.

Liu Ning, secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China, and other officials and guests attend the 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event at the AI exhibition and performance center, jointly developed by People's Daily Online and the Guangxi Tourism Development Group, in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

In a groundbreaking move, the promotion event featured three AI-powered digital hosts based on new technologies and applications at the center. This innovative approach showcased the potential of AI in enhancing Silk Road e-commerce cooperation. Attendees were treated to a spectacular "human-screen interaction" performance blending modern technology with artistic aesthetics.

Several cooperation agreements were also reached at the event: five companies signed AI+ strategic cooperation agreements, and the first batch of partners for the facility's AI+ partner program, a joint initiative by People's Daily Online and the Guangxi Tourism Development Group, signed on-site.

Photo shows the unveiling ceremony of the AI exhibition and performance center, jointly developed by People's Daily Online and the Guangxi Tourism Development Group, in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

It was reported that during the National Day holiday, the newly signed partners will host 10 exclusive events at the AI exhibition and performance center.

Located in the Guangxi Planning Exhibition Hall, the center has an interactive experience zone for AI technology, a zone for AI-powered holographic performances spanning 1,200 square meters, and a zone for AI educational tours and training.

