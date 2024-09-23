AI industry gains acceleration in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:29, September 23, 2024

A staff member demonstrates a smart medical treatment product at the experience center of China Speech Valley in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

HEFEI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China Speech Valley in Hefei City, the Vision Valley of China in Wuhu City and China Sensor Valley in Bengbu City, are three key demonstration zones for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in Anhui Province. In recent years, Anhui has been vigorously developing its AI industry with talent cultivation and capital input. Various new products and applications like industrial AI quality detection system, MEMS wafers and AI large model have been developed.

Staff of Anhui North Microelectronics Research Institute Group Corporation Limited check on MEMS wafers in the China Sensor Valley at Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows sensors displayed at the exhibition hall of China Sensor Valley in Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Staff of Reacool Medical Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrate a pain-relieving rehabilitation training application in the Vision Valley of China in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

A staff member of the National Intelligent Voice Innovation Center tests on an intelligent speaker at the China Speech Valley in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A staff member of the National Intelligent Voice Innovation Center demonstrates an acoustics imager to detect equipment breakdown at the China Speech Valley in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

