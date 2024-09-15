Home>>
AI Vibes: Fantastic AI services and where to find them at CIFTIS
By Shengchuyi, Zhang Wenjie, Wei Qingcheng (People's Daily Online) 22:11, September 15, 2024
Follow People’s Daily Online to immerse yourself in the advanced AI services at the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). From AI smart desks to AI fitness trainers, the future unfolds before our eyes.
(Tuo Zhouyu, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi)
