2024 World Computing Conference opens in Changsha

Xinhua) 10:22, September 25, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People watch a robot dog demonstration at an exhibition during the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Pan Yunhe, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor of Zhejiang University, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Visitors look at a robot on display at an exhibition during the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People visit an exhibition during the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A woman experiences the AI technology during the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People visit an exhibition during the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A man experiences the AI technology during the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Wang Huaimin, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Science and a professor of the National University of Defense Technology, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2024. Under the theme "Calculating the World to Create a New Era -- Calculating the New Quality Productive Forces," the conference opened Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)