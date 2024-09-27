China ready to join Denmark to plan for future exchanges -- Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:35, September 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday that China is ready to work with Denmark to plan for the next stage of high-level exchanges and guide the development of bilateral relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He also noted that next year will mark the 75th anniversary of China-Denmark diplomatic ties.

China, Wang said, is committed to the path of green, low-carbon and sustainable development, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with Denmark and other European countries in green transformation.

For his part, Rasmussen said Denmark adheres to the one-China policy.

He also said that his country, whose development has benefited from free trade, will continue to stick to free trade and promote economic globalization, adding he hopes that the EU and China can find a proper way to handle trade frictions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)