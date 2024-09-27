Friendly cooperation main them of China-Estonian ties: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 10:11, September 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Estonia is an important cooperation partner for China in the Baltic region. Friendly cooperation is the main theme of bilateral relations, which aligns with the shared expectations of both peoples and represents the direction that both sides should continue to pursue, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

While China and Estonia have different histories, cultures, environments, and face different challenges, this does not hinder the two countries from strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation to serve the well-being of their people, Wang said, adding it also does not affect their joint efforts to safeguard international peace and security based on respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China is willing to continuously enhance mutual trust with Estonia, continue to respect each other's legitimate concerns on core interests, and lay a solid political foundation and inject vitality in improving bilateral relations, said Wang.

Estonia, as an important member of the European Union, is expected to promote the EU institutions' adherence to free trade, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, he said.

Tsahkna said Estonia has a long history of exchanges with China and has maintained pragmatic cooperation, clearly upholding the One-China policy. Estonia appreciates China's emphasis on respecting the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

For a small country like Estonia, international law and international order are as important as nuclear weapons. Estonia pays close attention to the Ukraine crisis, values China's position, and hopes that China will play a constructive role, said Tsahkna.

Wang pointed out that China is not a party to the Ukraine crisis, but has always been committed to peace, actively mediating and promoting negotiations to facilitate a political resolution. China's diplomacy is guided by the principles of upholding justice, maintaining fairness, and pursuing peace. For all hotspot issues, China advocates seeking political solutions through dialogue and consultation.

The immediate priority in the Ukraine crisis is to de-escalate the situation and prevent the conflict from further expanding, which aligns with the interests of European countries. China will faithfully fulfill its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and continue to contribute to peace, said Wang.

