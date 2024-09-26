Chinese FM urges EU not to politicize trade issues

Xinhua) 13:32, September 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Europe share extensive converging interests, and should promote mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, as well as advocate for openness and cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Wang expressed hope that the European Union would maintain strategic autonomy and avoid politicizing economic and trade issues.

On the bilateral ties, Wang urged Greece and China to strengthen the two major ties of civilizational exchange and practical cooperation to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

For his part, the Greek minister affirmed Greece's adherence to the one-China principle, support for Europe-China cooperation, and commitment to free trade.

