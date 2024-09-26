China, EU should enhance mutual trust, cooperation: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 11:17, September 26, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed his appreciation for Borrell's commitment and effort as the EU's top diplomat on promoting mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides.

Strengthening cooperation between China and the EU benefits both sides and aligns with their fundamental and long-term interests, and meets the expectations of the international community, said Wang.

In a world marked by turmoil and interwoven challenges, China and the EU should enhance mutual trust and close cooperation, respect and learn from each other, and contribute to the stability of the international and regional situation and the development and progress of mankind, said Wang.

It is hoped that the EU will adhere to its strategic autonomy, eliminate external interference and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations, said Wang.

Borrell, for his part, said that China's rise is an unstoppable historical trend. China is already a strong country and will continue to grow stronger. The world needs China and Europe should strengthen cooperation with China.

The world is not peaceful as challenges are growing and conflicts keep cropping up, and countries need to work together to maintain peace and security, said Borrell.

The two sides also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine.

