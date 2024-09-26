Home>>
European automakers: "head to China!" instead of "decoupling from China"
(China.org.cn) 11:48, September 26, 2024
Following the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles last October, automakers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes have emphasized the importance of competing in an open market to strengthen their competitiveness, rather than relying on protectionist measures. For long-established European carmakers, such as Volkswagen, expanding investments in China has become a key strategy to adapt to the evolving market landscape.
