Heihe Jinpen Reservoir ensures drinking water for millions
(People's Daily Online) 17:33, September 24, 2024
|Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024, shows an aerial view of the Heihe Jinpen Reservoir in Zhouzhi county, Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Liu Zhengliang)
The Heihe Jinpen Reservoir, a key drinking water source for Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is located in Zhouzhi county.
This large water conservancy project primarily supplies water to Xi'an, while also serving irrigation, power generation and flood prevention purposes.
To maintain water quality, authorities relocated some nearby households. Xi'an Water Group also established checkpoints to block dangerous chemicals and unauthorized vehicles, upgraded warning signs around the water source, and strengthened law enforcement to ensure the reservoir meets safety standards.
