Three Gorges Reservoir to complete 175-meter water storage target

Ecns.cn) 10:39, October 20, 2021

The water level of the Three Gorges Reservoir reaches 173.55 meters as of 2 p.m., Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Nie Shuang)

Three Gorges Reservoir began its water storage on Sept. 10, and will soon achieve its target of 175-meter water level in late October as scheduled.

