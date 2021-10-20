Home>>
Three Gorges Reservoir to complete 175-meter water storage target
(Ecns.cn) 10:39, October 20, 2021
The water level of the Three Gorges Reservoir reaches 173.55 meters as of 2 p.m., Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Nie Shuang)
Three Gorges Reservoir began its water storage on Sept. 10, and will soon achieve its target of 175-meter water level in late October as scheduled.
