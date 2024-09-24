Exhibition marks one-year annvi. of Hangzhou Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 15:42, September 24, 2024

A visitor views a gallery wall during a special exhibition to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Hangzhou Asian Games featured pins are displayed during a special exhibition to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Volunteers for the Hangzhou Asian Games receive souvenirs during a special exhibition to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Visitors view a gallery wall during a special exhibition to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

People play tennis at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hangzhou Asian Games, in east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

