Highlights of athletics events at 4th Asian Para Games

Xinhua) 16:45, October 23, 2023

Silver medalist Jeon Minjae of South Korea, gold medalist Shi Yiting of China and bronze medalist Li Sishuang of China (L to R) celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the Women's 200m-T36 at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Shi Yiting of China (front) comptes during the Women's 200m-T36 final at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Silver medalist Gong Wenhao of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony for Men's 100m-T34 Final at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Silver medalist Jeon Minjae of South Korea celebrates after the Women's 200m-T36 final at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gong Wenhao of China (C) competes during the Men's 100m-T34 Final at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Shi Yiting of China celebrates after the Women's 200m-T36 final at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

