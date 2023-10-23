Languages

Monday, October 23, 2023

A robot dog guides torchbearer during Hangzhou Para Games torch relay

(People's Daily App) 14:55, October 23, 2023

On Thursday, a robot guide dog assisted a torchbearer in completing her leg of the 4th Asian Para Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

