Factbox: 4th Asian Para Games

Xinhua) 14:11, October 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct.22 (Xinhua) -- The 4th Asian Para Games is set to open here on Sunday evening. Here are some of the figures and facts about this international multi-sport event.

1 - This is the first time for the Chinese lawn bowls team to participate in the Asian Para Games.

2 - This is the second time China hosted the Asian Para Games since the 1st session was held in Guangzhou in 2010.

17 - Among all of the 19 venues for the 4th Asian Para Games, 17 were transformed from the venues for the 4th Asian Games and reused.

22 - The 4th Asian Para Games features 22 sports and 564 events. China will take part in all of the 22 sports.

44 - Nearly 3,100 athletes from 44 countries and regions will take part in the Games, including about 1,100 wheelchair users and some 600 visually impaired athletes. Besides, more than 1,550 technical officials and over 3,090 media workers will participate in the Games, making it the largest one in terms of the participants' number.

188 - There are 188 torchbearers with disabilities participating in the torch relay of the 4th Para Asian Games among all of the 600.

439 - China has sent 439 athletes to the Games, including 221 male athletes and 218 female athletes. They belong to 12 ethnic groups and are from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

140,000 - Over the past three years, Hangzhou, the host city of the 4th Asian Para Games, has improved the accessible facilities in 140,000 spots and public service areas, and 15,000 residential areas for people with disabilities have been equipped with barrier-free facilities for free.

326,000 - 326,000 tickets for the Games have been sold by the end of Oct.21, with an income of 7.476 million yuan (about 1.022 million U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)