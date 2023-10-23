China's paddler Xie claims 1st gold of Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Gold medalist Xie Maosan (C) of China, silver medalist Seryu Monika (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Sara Abdolmaleki of Iran attend the awarding ceremony for the Women's KL1 of Canoe during the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Xie Maosan claimed the first gold medal of the 4th Asian Para Games in the women's KL1 canoe final here on Monday morning.

Xie Maosan of China celebrates after the Women's KL1 Final of Canoe during the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

