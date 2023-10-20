In pics: torch relay of 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Torch bearer Zheng Longhua takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Xiang Huaxing takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Dancers perform during the launch ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Cai Qionghui, accompanied by a robotic guide dog, takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Mao Donglai takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows the launch ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Ye Changwei takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Wang Liqun takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Actors and actresses perform during the launch ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows the launch ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows the launch ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Yin Meng takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Tan Yujiao takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Wang Liqun (L) and Wang Yuanpeng pose during the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Cui Yutao takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Sun Juping takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Xu Qin takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows the launch ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Li Hao takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Ye Jinyan takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Ye Changwei (L) and Cai Qionghui pose during the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Gao Weiqiang takes part in the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Chun'an County, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

