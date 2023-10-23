In pics: flame retrieval ceremony of torch relay of 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:50, October 23, 2023

Photo shows the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2023 (Photo by Weng Xinyang/Xinhua)

Torch bearer Xu Haijiao reacts before the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2023 (Photo by Weng Xinyang/Xinhua)

Torch bearer Xu Haijiao (L) lights the cauldron during the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2023 (Photo by Weng Xinyang/Xinhua)

Photo shows the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2023 (Photo by Weng Xinyang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)