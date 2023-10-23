Joint press conference of 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 14:09, October 23, 2023

Chen Weiqiang, Hangzhou Asian Para Games chief spokesperson, speaks during the joint press conference by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Organizing Committee (HAPGOC) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2023 shows the venue of the joint press conference by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Organizing Committee (HAPGOC) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Zhao Sujing, secretary general of the National Paralympic Committee of China and deputy chef de mission of the Chinese Sports Delegation of Hangzhou Asian Para Games, speaks during the joint press conference by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Organizing Committee (HAPGOC) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Majid Rashed, president of the Asian Paralympic Committee, speaks during the joint press conference by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Organizing Committee (HAPGOC) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

