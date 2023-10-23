Cauldron lit at opening ceremony of 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 14:35, October 23, 2023

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Torch bearer Zheng Xiongying relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Torch bearer Zhou Guoping (L) relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Torch bearer Zhou Guoping (L) relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Torch bearer Zheng Xiongying (R) and Hou Bin pass the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Torch bearer Xu Jialing relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Torch bearer Xu Jialing relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Torch bearer Xu Jialing relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Torch bearer Wang Haitao relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Torch bearer Zhou Guohua (C) relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Torch bearer Zheng Xiongying runs with the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Torch bearer Hou Bin relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Torch bearer Xu Jialing waves to spectators as she relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Torch bearer Hou Bin (C) and Du Jianping react after passing the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Torch bearer Zhou Guohua (L) passes the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Torch bearer Hou Bin (R) and Zheng Xiongying react after passing the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Torch bearer Xu Jialing relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Torch bearer Wang Haitao relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Torch bearer Zhou Guoping (L) relays the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Torch bearer Xu Jialing lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Torch bearer Zheng Xiongying runs with the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Zheng Xiongying (R) and Hou Bin pass the torch during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Xu Jialing lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)