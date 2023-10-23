Delegations parade into stadium during opening ceremony of 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 14:46, October 23, 2023

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Delegation of China flag bearers Huang Xiaolian (L) and Sun Gang parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Delegation of Syria parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A member of delegation of Kuwait reacts during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Delegation of Singapore parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Delegation of Iraq parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Delegation of South Korea parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Delegation of Kuwait parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

A member of delegation of Kuwait reacts during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Mongolia parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Iraq parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Laos parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Macao, China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Yemen parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Delegation of China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Delegation of Syria parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Delegation of Chinese Taipei parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Syria parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Palestine parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Delegation of Palestine parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Delegation of Palestine parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Delegation of Iran parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Delegation of India parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Delegation of Palestine parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Delegation of Hong Kong, China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Delegation of Macao, China parade into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)