Chinese vice premier calls for application of Green Rural Revival Program experience

Xinhua) 08:29, September 24, 2024

HEFEI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Monday said that learning from and applying the experience gained through the Green Rural Revival Program will give full play to the main role of farmers and improve work efficiency in the nation's efforts to promote comprehensive rural revitalization.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting held in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province, on the experience gained from the Green Rural Revival Program.

Liu said that the program has involved many innovations in theory, mechanisms and practice, and that applying the experience gained through the program will bring tangible benefits to farmers.

He also called for more efforts to upgrade entire rural industry chains, carry out rural planning and construction according to local conditions, promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas in counties, and improve the level of governance in rural regions.

