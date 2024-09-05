Chinese vice premier calls for consolidation of poverty alleviation work to advance rural revitalization

Xinhua) 08:24, September 05, 2024

NANNING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for consistent efforts to consolidate and expand China's poverty alleviation achievements, in order to advance rural revitalization.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Monday to Wednesday.

During the trip, Liu learned about the development, construction and governance of rural industries, as well as the income of the people who have been lifted out of poverty.

He emphasized the need to improve the regular mechanisms for preventing rural residents from relapsing into poverty and ensure timely and precise implementation of support measures to see that no large-scale return to poverty occurs.

Liu also visited planting bases for agricultural products, breeding enterprises for pigs and agricultural research institutes, to investigate the development of special farming and breeding industries as well as scientific and technological innovation in the agricultural sector.

He emphasized the need to stabilize the area of grain sown, promote stable and increased grain production, and shoulder the responsibility of ensuring grain security.

At the site of a water control hub project in Baise City, Liu learned about the development and utilization of water resources. He urged for comprehensively considering flood control, water supply, irrigation and ecological protection, and scientifically advancing the planning, construction and scheduling management of water conservancy projects.

