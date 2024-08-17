Chinese vice premier urges efforts to advance rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:19, August 17, 2024

FUZHOU, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for strong, effective measures to advance rural revitalization across the board.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour in east China's Fujian Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

The vice premier emphasized the need for unremitting efforts to ensure grain production and develop food resources through various channels, with the aim of constructing a diversified food supply system.

Liu noted the necessity of developing deep-sea aquaculture actively, strengthening agricultural technological innovation, enhancing market competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities, and effectively transforming agriculture into a large, modern industry.

He emphasized the need to follow the laws of urban and rural development, adapt to the trends of rural population change, respect the wishes of farmers, and promote village planning and construction, with the aim of creating a rural development model with regional characteristics.

He also stressed the need for the targeted promotion of health care reform experience in the city of Sanming, as well as the necessity of strengthening the coordinated, interconnected reform of health care, medical insurance and pharmaceuticals, and of improving the efficiency of health care services.

