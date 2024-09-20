China fuels rural revitalization through tourism, specialty industries

Xinhua) 08:16, September 20, 2024

A tourist takes a rest at a homestay lodging in Xiantan Village of Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Despite the summer travel season winding down, bed and breakfasts (B&Bs) in Mogan Mountain in east China's Zhejiang Province remain a hive of activity.

"We recently hosted a group of screenwriters who booked more than 40 rooms," said Shen Jiangrong, vice chairman of the Moganshan B&B industry association.

Nestled in the province's Deqing County, Mogan Mountain is a popular summer resort with more than 800 B&Bs, many of which are run by local residents.

The area's stunning scenery and tranquil atmosphere attract both nationwide tourists during peak travel periods and creative professionals like scriptwriting teams, who often stay during the off-season to find inspiration, write and hold creative discussions.

"Our room rates range from 980 yuan (about 138 U.S. dollars) to 2,280 yuan," said Xu Langyue, a local villager who transformed his house into a B&B in 2019.

Across China, the growing tourism industry has significantly boosted rural economies, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

In Dazhai Village, located in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, tourists flock to experience the region's distinctive ethnic culture and terraced landscapes.

"I was amazed by the harmony between agriculture, ecological protection and cultural tourism," said Ludger Oelck, a tourist from Germany, who recently visited the village.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2024 shows homestays at Dazhai Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Recognized as one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2022, Dazhai welcomed 708,000 tourists in 2023, generating a collective income of 7.25 million yuan.

Beyond tourism, local specialty industries are also driving the growth of rural economies.

At an ornamental fish farming facility in Yujiang District in Yingtan City, located in eastern Jiangxi Province, workers were busy preparing fish fry for shipment. "These fish fry will be distributed across China after orders are placed via e-commerce platforms," said Chen Cuiyun, head of an aquaculture company that manages the facility.

In 2023, more than 10 online stores operated by the company processed over 5,000 orders daily, with annual sales reaching 70 million yuan.

Yujiang has seen a boom in ornamental fish farming in recent years, with nearly 50 households engaged in the industry. The sector is expected to exceed 100 million yuan in value this year.

China is actively promoting the modernization and revitalization of rural industries. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, significant progress has been made in both agricultural product processing and rural tourism.

To date, 1,953 beautiful leisure villages have been established and 139 industrial clusters, each generating over 10 billion yuan in output value, have been developed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)