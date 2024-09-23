50th anniversary of China Road and Bridge Corporation's presence in Rwanda celebrated

Xinhua) 09:14, September 23, 2024

KIGALI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has congratulated the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) Rwanda Office upon its 50th anniversary, saying it underscores its significant impact on Rwanda's development.

He spoke at an event to mark CRBC Rwanda Office's 50th anniversary in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, Saturday evening. "This anniversary not only highlights CRBC's long life but also underscores its significant impact on Rwanda's development, particularly connecting our communities and promoting our economic growth," said Ngirente.

The CRBC has constructed more than 1,500 km of roads across the East African country, including both completed projects and ongoing ones, according to the prime minister.

These key roadways, he said, have significantly contributed to upgrading Rwanda's transportation networks, increased market access, and created thousands of jobs while improving the quality of life for Rwandans.

Ngirente noted the partnership has also facilitated technology transfer and skills development, providing local workers with invaluable experience through their involvement in various projects.

In addition, he said the improved infrastructure has attracted foreign investment to Rwanda, making it an increasingly attractive destination for business operations. "I am confident that the achievements of the past 50 years provide a strong foundation upon which we will build even greater successes in the future. Together, we can continue to build infrastructure that not only meets the needs of today but also paves the way for a brighter and more sustainable future," Ngirente said.

The event featured dragon dance, a traditional Chinese dance performance.

Over the past 50 years, CRBC has created over 500,000 jobs in Rwanda, according to information from the Chinese Embassy in Kigali.

It has successively undertaken over 60 major projects, of which, ten are ongoing. It employs over 2,200 local staff members, accounting for more than 96 percent of the whole team, among whom nearly 20 percent are women.

Lin Hang, charge d'affaires ad interim at the Chinese Embassy in Kigali, said infrastructure works by CRBC echoed so well with bilateral relations between China and Rwanda, recently elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Through half a century, the world has changed a lot, so has Rwanda, but there's something not changing, the commitment to each other, CRBC is always there with Rwanda, to best showcase China's solidarity and brotherhood with our Rwanda people," she said.

Lin noted that to CRBC, serving the people first and better and making everyone's dream come true, is their dream, and their belief despite the challenges of living in remote areas due to the nature of their job. "I have a dream, CRBC will help finish another 30 percent of unraveled roads in Rwanda, and extend the roads to every corner of Rwanda. I also have a dream, to make the first railway with the highest international standard happen in Rwanda," she said.

Guo Meng, the director general of the China Road and Bridge Corporation Rwanda Office, thanked all the friends who have generously supported the development of their office and the employees who have contributed to its growth.

Zhao Lianzhi, the deputy managing director of CRBC Headquarters, said in response to the Rwandan government's call for green and sustainable development, the company has expanded its business to focus on people's livelihoods, enhancing the well-being of the Rwandan people.

"It is about growing together with Rwanda's economic development. As one of the first Chinese enterprises to enter Rwanda, we have always remained committed to the Rwandan market, even during the most challenging times. As one project after another has been completed and put into use, the economic development along the project routes has also steadily improved. Watching the cities transform day by day, we deeply feel that our work is meaningful, which motivates us to continue our efforts," Zhao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)