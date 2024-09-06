Full text: Joint statement between China, Rwanda on the implementation of the three global initiatives

Xinhua) 09:39, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Rwanda on Thursday issued a joint statement on the implementation of the three global initiatives.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

Full text: Joint statement between China, Rwanda on the implementation of the three global initiatives

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)