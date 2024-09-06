Chinese, Rwandan presidents announce elevation of bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi said China supports Rwanda in pursuing an independent development path, and is willing to deepen the exchanges of experience on party and state governance.

China is ready to enhance political mutual trust, expand shared visions, and jointly advance modernization with Rwanda, Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to implement the outcomes of this summit with Rwanda, strengthen cooperation in fields such as infrastructure, agriculture and satellite applications, and jointly manage the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda and the Luban Workshop successfully.

Xi noted that China appreciates Rwanda's active role in maintaining peace and security in Africa and is willing to deepen cooperation with Rwanda in peacekeeping and other fields.

Kagame expressed appreciation for President Xi's important leading role in promoting peace and security in Africa, enhancing African solidarity and cooperation, and deepening Africa-China friendly cooperation.

He said Rwanda is ready to strengthen the exchanges of experience on state governance with China, promote practical cooperation in various fields, and jointly implement the three global initiatives proposed by President Xi.

The two sides issued a joint statement on the implementation of the three global initiatives.

During the summit, the two sides signed a raft of bilateral cooperation documents in areas including the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, honey export to China, information and communications, as well as news media.

