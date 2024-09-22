Chinese VP meets chair of board of Maersk

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Robert Maersk Uggla, chair of the board of A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Robert Maersk Uggla, chair of the board of A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk), in Beijing on Friday.

Han said Maersk has carried out mutually beneficial cooperation with Chinese shipping firms since the beginning of China's reform and opening up, achieving tangible results.

China and Europe, including Denmark, enjoy strong economic complementarity, providing a solid foundation for deepening economic and trade cooperation, he added.

China will further expand high-level opening up, and foster a world-class, market-oriented business environment governed by a sound legal framework. The country welcomes enterprises from various countries, including Maersk, to deepen cooperation and achieve greater success in China, Han said.

Robert Maersk Uggla spoke highly of China's achievements in economic and social development, saying Maersk attaches great importance to cooperation with China.

Maersk is willing to further explore market opportunities in China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as green shipping, he added.

