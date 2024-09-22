Chinese vice premier meets board chair of Roche Group
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Severin Schwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Group, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Severin Schwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Group, in Beijing on Friday evening.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China is implementing the reform measures of the third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, promoting high-quality development and high-standard opening up, further relaxing market access, including for biopharmaceuticals, and creating a better business environment.
China's super-large market advantages will certainly provide more and better development opportunities for foreign enterprises, He noted.
Schwan said that as a world-renowned pharmaceutical company, Roche Group is full of confidence in China's economic prospects and business environment, and is willing to continue deepening investment cooperation in China.
