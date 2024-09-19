China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives in Xizang for first time

Xinhua) 15:31, September 19, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's homegrown C919 jetliner, developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), completed a flight from southwest China's Sichuan Province to the neighboring Xizang Autonomous Region on Thursday, marking the aircraft's first landing in Xizang.

The destination of this trial flight, Lhasa Gonggar International Airport, is located in the Yarlung Zangbo River Valley, at an elevation of 3,569 meters. Surrounded by steep mountains, the local complex and variable meteorological environment places high demands on the high-altitude operational performance of aircraft.

The C919 aircraft will now conduct research and development test flights for some key systems such as environmental control, avionics and propulsion that are critical for high-altitude operations, as well as adaptability checks for high-plateau airports. This is expected to lay the foundation for meeting the operational needs of high-altitude air routes and the development of high-altitude aircraft variants in the future, said the COMAC.

Airports with an elevation of over 2,438 meters above sea level are referred to as high-plateau airports, according to industry insiders.

