China's three major airlines embrace C919 commercial operation

Xinhua) 13:12, September 19, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- A C919 passenger aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines took off from the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Thursday, marking the Guangzhou-based airline's maiden C919 commercial flight.

Flight CZ3539 carried a full load of passengers and headed for Shanghai Hongqiao Airport. So far, China's three major airlines have all started commercial operations with the country's first domestically produced large passenger aircraft.

In April, China Southern Airlines signed a deal to buy 100 C919 aircraft from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

To date, COMAC has delivered nine C919 aircraft to three leading Chinese airlines. China Southern and Air China on Aug. 28 received their first C919 aircraft in Shanghai. China Eastern Airlines, the launch customer for the C919, has reported consistent operational performance with seven C919 aircraft since it entered into service on May 28, 2023.

