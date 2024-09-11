Air China's first C919 aircraft makes maiden flight
Air China's first C919 aircraft prepares to land at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Air China will officially deploy its first C919 aircraft on two domestic routes on Wednesday, one from Beijing Capital International Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, and the other, from Beijing to Hangzhou.
Air China's first C919 aircraft lands at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Air China's first C919 aircraft taxies at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Air China's first C919 aircraft lands at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Air China's first C919 aircraft passes through a water gate at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Air China's first C919 aircraft lands at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Passengers pose for photos with Air China's first C919 aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's home-made C919 jet marks operation milestone with dual airline delivery
- China's commercial aircraft complete demo flights with sustainable fuel
- Air China finishes C919 tests, more commercial flights expected
- China Southern's first C919 to enter commercial service in mid-September
- Seventh home-grown C919 aircraft delivered to China Eastern Airlines
- China's homegrown C919 aircraft soars on 5th regular route
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.