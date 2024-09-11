We Are China

Air China's first C919 aircraft makes maiden flight

Ecns.cn) 13:29, September 11, 2024

Air China's first C919 aircraft prepares to land at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Air China will officially deploy its first C919 aircraft on two domestic routes on Wednesday, one from Beijing Capital International Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, and the other, from Beijing to Hangzhou.

Air China's first C919 aircraft lands at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Air China's first C919 aircraft taxies at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Air China's first C919 aircraft passes through a water gate at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Passengers pose for photos with Air China's first C919 aircraft at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

