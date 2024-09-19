Madagascar’s president lauds China's resolute commitment to Africa’s development

People's Daily Online) 15:04, September 19, 2024

China has demonstrated a resolute commitment to promoting Africa's development through the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), said Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina in a recent interview.

Rajoelina told People's Daily that FOCAC is key to strengthening ties between China and African nations and enhancing friendly cooperation with Madagascar.

China has consistently followed principles of sincerity, real results, amity, good faith, and of pursuing the greater good and shared interests in its cooperation with Africa, said Rajoelina, who was in Beijing for the 2024 FOCAC Summit. He noted that China has made important contributions to African countries, including Madagascar, through concrete cooperation projects.

The president said FOCAC provides opportunities to explore further Africa-China cooperation. Madagascar hopes to strengthen exchanges with China in industrialization, agricultural modernization, and science and technology to boost its diversified economic development.

Deepening Africa-China cooperation will boost the continent's integration and modernization, accelerate Madagascar's economic transformation and sustainable development, and enhance people's well-being, Rajoelina said.

He thanked China for its support in technology and experience, noting that Chinese assistance has helped Madagascar upgrade its hybrid rice technology.

Rajoelina expressed hope to learn from China's successful experiences. He aims to promote Madagascar's national development and rejuvenation by deepening cooperation with China, working towards the Malagasy people's goal of agricultural modernization and industrialization.

Madagascar was among the first African countries to sign a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation agreement with China.

Rajoelina said that Madagascar and China's Belt and Road cooperation has yielded fruitful outcomes. He noted that the two countries have implemented several infrastructure projects, supporting local economic and social development and improving people's livelihoods.

The president highlighted strengthened communication and coordination on major global issues between the two countries. He also noted that rich and diverse people-to-people exchanges have built stronger bonds between the two peoples.

Rajoelina said Madagascar will continue to align its development strategy with the BRI and expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as agricultural modernization, renewable energy, and the digital economy.

He expressed hope that closer cooperation would lead to common development and prosperity for both countries.

Rajoelina commended China's significant role in promoting South-South cooperation. He noted that Africa-China cooperation exemplifies how partnerships based on mutual respect and shared interests can yield benefits for all involved parties.

The president addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal to elevate China-Africa relations to strategic partnerships and establish an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. Rajoelina emphasized that China has consistently been a strategic partner for Madagascar.

He highlighted sincerity, friendship, mutual respect, trust, and support as key features of the solid and promising relations between the two countries.

Rajoelina expressed confidence that continued collaboration between Madagascar and China would promote greater development and contribute to building a more prosperous world.

