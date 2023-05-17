China donates sports equipment to Madagascar for Indian Ocean Island Games

Xinhua) 13:21, May 17, 2023

ANTANANARIVO, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday donated sports materials and equipment to Malagasy athletes as part of preparations for the 11th Indian Ocean Island Games scheduled from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3 in Madagascar.

The donation, covering athletics, weightlifting, badminton and table tennis, is part of the Emergency Project of technical assistance within the framework of the Sino-Malagasy sports cooperation, said Zhang Wei, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Madagascar.

Also within the framework of this project, 51 Malagasy athletes and coaches of the four disciplines have been training in two provinces in China since February, and Chinese coaches will come to Madagascar for one month, the Chinese diplomat added.

On the donation handover occasion, Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina thanked the Chinese government for "its support and accompaniment" in the preparation of the games.

