Chinese FM exchanges congratulations with Malagasy counterpart over 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:20, November 07, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages with Madagascar's acting foreign minister Richard Rakotonirina on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China and Madagascar have increasingly consolidated their political mutual trust, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results since the two countries established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, said Wang in his message.

Wang said the two countries have understood and supported each other on issues regarding each other's core interests and major concerns, and the China-Madagascar comprehensive cooperative partnership has been continuously enriched.

China is ready to work with Madagascar to continuously deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields and push for more achievements in bilateral relations, Wang said.

Rakotonirina said that Madagascar and China have been developing their friendly relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust, equality and amity over the past half a century, with their comprehensive cooperative partnership being increasingly deepened over recent years.

He said Madagascar is willing to work with China to build an even closer community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)