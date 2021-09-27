China donates 300,000 vaccine doses to Madagascar

CGTN) 11:14, September 27, 2021

300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the Chinese government have arrived in Madagascar. Nearly 150,000 people in the East African island country will benefit from the jabs.

Madagascar's Health Minister Landriya Manthani thanked the Chinese government for its support, as the country strives to implement its national vaccination program.

So far, China has provided or is providing vaccines to more than 100 countries and four international organizations. It has exported more than 1.2 billion doses to more than 60 countries, ranking first in the world.

