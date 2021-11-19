China's Hunan inks agreement with Madagascar's Alaotra-Mangoro to deepen exchanges

Xinhua) 15:36, November 19, 2021

CHANGSHA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province has signed an agreement on friendly relations with the region of Alaotra-Mangoro in the Republic of Madagascar, the local foreign affairs office said Friday.

According to the agreement, the two sides will deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as health, agriculture, economy and trade, culture, education and tourism.

Hunan and Alaotra-Mangoro are both rich in agricultural, mineral, forest and tourism resources. Since 2007, the Hunan Academy of Agricultural Sciences has implemented hybrid rice projects in Madagascar, according to the foreign affairs office.

It added that in recent years, both sides have forged in-depth cooperation in the hybrid rice industrial chain, covering fields such as hybrid rice seed production, seed processing and rice processing.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)