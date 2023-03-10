China spares no effort in helping strengthen Madagascar's health system, says official

Xinhua) 16:47, March 10, 2023

ANTANANARIVO, March 9 (Xinhua) -- A health official from Madagascar's Ministry of Public Health on Thursday praised China for sparing no effort in helping strengthen her country's health system for decades.

"China has spared no effort to strengthen the health system in Madagascar and improve access to health care for the (Malagasy) population," said Onivelo Gabhy Andriamanantena, chief of staff of Madagascar's Ministry of Public Health.

She made the remarks at a welcoming ceremony for the 23rd Chinese medical team in Madagascar, which also celebrated the outgoing 22nd Chinese medical team in Madagascar on its successful completion of its mission.

"Chinese medical teams are an integral part of this valuable support from China," said the official, adding "the presence and support of these medical teams will help meet the challenge of the (Malagasy) Ministry of Public Health in terms of community-based care and achieve the goals of 'Health for All' in Madagascar."

Starting from 1975, China has dispatched 23 medical teams to Madagascar, with a total of nearly 700 Chinese doctors bringing health care to millions of Malagasy patients, said Huo Wei, charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Madagascar.

The Chinese diplomat added that China would continue to actively cooperate with Madagascar within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to promote bilateral health cooperation.

The 23rd Chinese medical team, composed of 32 members, will be sent to four Malagasy public hospitals, according to Liu Dongyun, the head of the team.

Liu said the team would work hard to help improve the health of the Malagasy people, promote joint projects in the medical field and deepen the friendship between the two countries.

