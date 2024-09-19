Chinese EV brands dominate Indonesian market in August

JAKARTA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car manufacturers emerged as the best-selling brands in Indonesia's electric vehicle (EV) market in August, surpassing other Asian competitors, according to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO) released on Wednesday.

China-based BYD came at the top EV producer that gained the most popularity in the Southeast Asian country, recording a total of 2,971 unit sales, with Seal and Atto 3 being the most favorite series. Two other Chinese EV brands, Chery and Wuling, followed closely, each selling more than 400 units.

"BYD has recorded extraordinary achievement in terms of order, even if compared to other Chinese brands," GAIKINDO said in an official statement on its website.

South Korean EVs, such as the Hyundai Ioniq and Kona Electric, recorded significantly lower sales, with 182 units each.

Chinese EVs are gaining popularity in Indonesia as the demand continues to grow.

